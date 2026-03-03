'Zionism Is a Threat to Humanity': Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday alleged that the ongoing conflict involving Iran was driven by a broader “Zionist agenda” aimed at expanding Israel’s regional footprint up to Pakistan’s borders.

In a statement posted on X, Asif urged Pakistan’s 250 million citizens to recognise what he described as a conspiracy against the country. He claimed that despite Tehran’s willingness to reach an agreement, war had been forced upon Iran as part of a strategy to encircle Pakistan with hostile forces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The remarks come amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, with cross-border missile and drone strikes intensifying across the region, including attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf states. Iranian authorities have vowed retaliation following deadly airstrikes that reportedly killed several senior figures.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

Asif described Zionism as a global threat and alleged that it had historically influenced conflicts across the Islamic world. Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic capabilities, he said the country’s status as a nuclear power and the strength of its armed forces were internationally recognised.

He also paid tribute to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for authorising nuclear tests that, he said, affirmed Pakistan’s deterrence capability.

Calling for unity within the Islamic world, Asif warned that coordinated regional pressures involving neighbouring countries could destabilise Pakistan if not addressed.