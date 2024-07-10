Zelenskyy Is President Of War: Russia Slams Zelenskyy Over His Remarks On PM Modi-Putin Meet In Moscow

Roman Babushkin, Russian Chargé d'Affaires (Left) and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy (Right) |

Moscow: After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called PM Modi-Putin meet a 'devastating blow to peace efforts' citing alleged attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Russia has reacted with a rebuttal. Calling Zelenskyy a 'President of war', Roman Babushkin, Russian Chargé d'Affaires, Russian Embassy in India has refuted the Ukrainian President's allegation of Russia's involvement in a missile strike that killed hundreds in Ukraine.

Roman Babushkin, Russian Chargé d'Affaires in India said, "He said this when shelling against the hospital took place. It was not a Russian missile but a Ukrainian anti-missile provided by Norway, as per our reports. We are targeting only military infrastructure. Another aspect is that they are deploying this infrastructure in populated areas in violation of international humanitarian law...Zelenskyy is the president of war..He keeps getting support from the West. He is not interested in stopping the war as it will question his legitimacy. His tenure was over in March and he has to conduct elections..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow on Monday clearly had upset the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy. Hours after the two world leaders exchanged pleasantries in Moscow, Zelenskyy took to X and expressed his displeasure over the same. He said, "In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day."

On Monday, July 8, PM Modi marked his first trip to the city since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly greeted by President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where the two leaders exchanged a hug and a firm handshake before proceeding to have tea together.