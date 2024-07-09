Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Slams PM Modi's Visit To Moscow; Says, 'Devastating Blow To Peace Efforts'

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow on Monday seems to have clearly upset the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy. Hours after the two world leaders exchanged pleasantries in Moscow, Zelenskyy took to X and expressed his displeasure over the same. He said, "In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia’s brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day."

On Monday, July 8, PM Modi marked his first trip to the city since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly greeted by President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where the two leaders exchanged a hug and a firm handshake before proceeding to have tea together.

On July 9, Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora and lauded Vladimir Putin for his leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Russia as India's "all-weather friend" and hailed President Vladimir Putin's leadership in strengthening the bilateral relationship over the past two decades.

"The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term. The government's aim is to build 3 crore houses for the poor in the third term. The government's aim is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the third term. We want to empower the women self-help groups running in villages in India, we want in my third phase, 3 crore women from among the poor women of villages become 'Lakhpati Didi', that is, their annual income should be more than Rs 1 lakh and it remains so forever. It is a big target but when people like you bless us, even the biggest goals can be achieved," the PM said.