'You’re Not Watching A Repeated Movie': Iran Embassy Shares Video Claiming US A-10 Jet Downed Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa has stirred fresh controversy after sharing a video purportedly showing a US A-10 Warthog fighter jet being shot down, framing it as part of a pattern of American aircraft losses amid rising tensions in the region.

Embassy Video Claims Mid-Air Strike

In the now-viral clip, what appears to be a US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II commonly known as the “Warthog” is seen being locked onto by a targeting system, struck, and then plunging toward the water.

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Second Aircraft Crash Reported

The development coincides with a report by The New York Times, which stated that a US Air Force combat aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Friday.

Citing two officials familiar with the matter, the report identified the aircraft as a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II. The jet reportedly went down near the Strait of Hormuz, with its lone pilot successfully rescued.

Officials, however, have not disclosed the cause of the crash or whether it was linked to hostile action.

No Detailed US Response Yet

The White House and the Pentagon have not released detailed statements regarding the incident.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that former US President Donald Trump had been briefed. Responding to queries, Trump downplayed the situation’s diplomatic impact, stating, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

Contradictions Amid Rising Conflict

The reported crash and the embassy’s claims come days after Trump asserted that the US had achieved air dominance over Iran, claiming American aircraft were operating over Tehran without resistance.

These latest developments, however, appear to challenge that narrative, adding to the uncertainty and intensifying the information war surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Information War Intensifies

With no official confirmation linking the crash to the viral video, the situation highlights the growing role of digital propaganda and narrative-building in modern conflict.

As tensions simmer in the Persian Gulf, competing claims and limited transparency continue to cloud the reality on the ground.