US-Iran-Israel War: Two US Fighter Jets Downed; Two Pilots Rescued, One Missing — Reports

In a major escalation, Iran reportedly downed a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday. The twin-seat aircraft carried a pilot and a weapons systems officer. According to US media, American special forces managed to rescue one crew member, while the second remains missing, with Iranian forces reportedly searching for them.

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A-10 Warthog Crashes Over Kuwait

Meanwhile, a US A-10 Warthog was hit and crashed over Kuwait. The pilot successfully ejected and is believed to be safe.

Helicopters Targeted During Rescue Operation

Two US Black Hawk helicopters involved in the rescue mission were also struck by Iranian fire. However, both aircraft managed to exit Iranian airspace without further damage, according to US officials cited by Reuters.

Official Silence, Trump Responds

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has issued detailed statements. However, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump had been briefed.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump downplayed the incident’s impact on diplomacy, stating, “No, not at all. No, it’s war.”

Backdrop of Rising Conflict

The development comes days after Trump claimed US air dominance over Iran, asserting that American aircraft were flying over Tehran without resistance remarks that now stand in contrast to the latest events.