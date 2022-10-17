'Your guerrilla tactics will not succeed': UK Home Secretary on bringing bill against anti-dairy, climate protestors

UK government is moving to crack down on environmental activists who are pouring cow’s milk across supermarket floors and involved in other activities like hurling soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting as per media oulet.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman this weekend touted a new Public Order Bill which aims to curb activists by increasing police powers and creating new criminal offenses punishable with jail time and unlimited fines.
She also said, "Your guerrilla tactics will not succeed" on bringing bill against anti-dairy, climate protestors.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweeted the following against the ongoing protest of pouring milk on the floor and hurling soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting:
More than 350 Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested this month alone, British media reported, according to Home Office figures.
What's the matter:
Climate and animal justice group Animal Rebellion staged protests for a 'plant-based future' campaign all over the UK. The organisation is calling on the government to support farmers in a transition to a plant-based food system.
Videos of protestors pouring milk on the floors at departmental stores are surfacing online in this month. On October 15, milk pours happened in 8 locations across the UK.
A recent incident took place inside a store in Edinburg, Scotland. The video shows two women pouring out milk from the bottles from the dairy section one by one. A person can be seen standing next to them with a board that read, 'Plant-based future.'
The video was viewed by millions of people and received more than 10K comments. Read 'not so happy' reactions of the Twitter users to the above video on the group's Twitter handle:
Similar incidences were also took place in Manchester, Waitrose, Harrods, Whole Foods, Fortnum and Mason, London and Norwich.
Netizens were not happy with the group's move and felt that they could have protested without wasting milk.
