'You were too late': Ukraine Prez Zelensky to Europe

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a late-night address to the European Council summit in Brussels. He outlined Russia's destruction and damage to his country, and thanked Europe for uniting in their support for Ukraine.

However, he also told European leaders that they had acted too late in stopping Russia.

"You have applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps. But it was a little late... there was a chance," he said, adding that if there had been preventative sanctions, then perhaps Russia wouldn't have gone to war.

He also pointed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, where he suggested if it had been blocked earlier, "Russia would not have created a gas crisis".

Zelensky then beseeched neighbouring nations to approve Ukraine's request to join the EU. "Here I ask you - do not be late."

In recent weeks Zelensky has made many speeches to parliaments around the world - and he has not been afraid to chide the West for what he sees as its failure to deliver enough support.

Zelensky told member states: "The Russian military does not see what dignity is. They do not know what conscience is. They do not understand why we value our freedom so much. This is what determines how the country will live."

He said Russia has already destroyed 230 schools, 155 kindergartens and killed 128 children in Ukraine.

“Whole cities, villages. Just to ashes. Nothing remains,” he said, “The Russian military killed journalists. Although they saw the inscription "Press" on them. They may not have been taught to read. Only to kill.”

In his address, Zelensky thanked member states for their support but stopped short of thanking Hungary, calling on Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban to “decide already” on its treatment of Russia.

“You hesitate whether to impose sanctions or not? And you hesitate whether to let weapons through or not? And you hesitate whether to trade with Russia or not? There is no time to hesitate. It's time to decide already.”

On February 24, Russian leader Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure, residential neighborhoods of Ukrainian cities using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.

The United States, the European Union and other countries imposed sanctions against Russia in retaliation.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:59 AM IST