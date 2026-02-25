'You Killed Americans… You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself': Rep Ilhan Omar Shouts At Trump’s State Of The Union Address | VIDEO

Rep Ilhan Omar shouts “You killed Americans” as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address | X

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address turned confrontational after sharp exchanges erupted between the President and Democratic lawmakers, most notably Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The tension escalated when Trump asked lawmakers to stand if they agreed that the primary duty of the American government is to protect its own citizens “not illegal aliens.” Republicans rose in applause, while most Democrats remained seated.

As Trump criticised Democrats for not standing up in support, he said, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” In a sharp response, Omar heckled in the middle of the address and shouted from her chamber floor, “You have killed American, You should be ashamed of yourself”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump’s Remarks on Somali Migrants

During the address, Trump specifically referenced Somali migrants in Minnesota, Omar’s home state, describing “Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota” and warning against what he called the consequences of “unrestricted immigration and open borders.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Importing cultures where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm brings these problems right here to the USA,” Trump said, adding that “it’s the American people who pay the price.”

Minnesota Immigration Operations at Centre of Row

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, who serves as the U.S. representative for Minnesota, was referring to two fatal incidents in Minneapolis earlier this year during intensified federal immigration enforcement operations.

On January 7, Renée Nicole Macklin Good, 37, was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an encounter involving her vehicle.

Weeks later, on January 24, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse with the Department of Veterans Affairs, was shot and killed by Customs and Border Protection officers. Pretti had reportedly been filming officers and assisting a woman who had been pushed to the ground during an operation linked to “Operation Metro Surge.”

The deaths sparked protests in Minnesota and intensified criticism of federal immigration agencies.