'You Gave Me Clearance, Now Firing': Audio From Indian Tanker During Hormuz Attack Surfaces

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A tense audio clip from an Indian-flagged tanker has brought the chaos in the Strait of Hormuz into sharp focus, as vessels came under fire from Iranian gunboats. The recording, now circulating widely, captures a crew member urgently pleading with Iranian forces amid the confusion.

“You Gave Me Clearance…”

In the roughly 30-second distress call now shared online, a crew member aboard the crude oil tanker Sanmar Herald can be heard saying, “Sepah Navy, Sepah Navy, this is motor tanker Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go… you are firing now. Let me turn back.”

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Tankers Forced To Turn Back

Two Indian-flagged vessels were forced to abort their journey and turn back after the incident. Despite the firing, no injuries or damage were reported, according to officials.

One of the ships involved, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil at the time, underlining the high stakes of the disruption.

IRGC Gunboats Open Fire

Maritime sources indicated that gunboats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were involved in the firing, reportedly as ships were being redirected. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also confirmed that two IRGC vessels opened fire in the area.

Earlier reports pointed to gunfire between Qeshm and Larak islands, triggering panic among commercial vessels navigating one of the world’s busiest energy corridors. A container ship was also reportedly struck during the episode, further escalating concerns.

Rising Tensions In Strategic Waters

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass, remains a flashpoint amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The distress audio now adds a human dimension to the growing maritime crisis.