'You Created The War': China Blames US For Hormuz Disruption, Rejects Trump’s ' Lack Of Courage' Remark | VIDEO

China has strongly pushed back against remarks by former US President Donald Trump, who claimed that countries like China and Japan lack the “courage” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding at a press briefing, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the strait was already open before the conflict and squarely blamed Washington for the current disruption.

‘You Created the War’: China’s Sharp Rebuttal

In a direct rebuttal, Beijing accused the United States of triggering the crisis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the now shared video by X page @En_chinaNews quoted Mao as saying “The Strait of Hormuz was already open before the war. You are the ones who created the war out of nothing and closed the strait to the rest of the world".

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following the February 2026 US-Israel conflict with Iran, which disrupted global oil flows.

Legal Risks: Blockade Equals Act of War

Legal experts note that under international law, a blockade is widely considered an act of war. Preventing vessels from accessing ports constitutes belligerent activity, rooted in customary maritime law.

The situation echoes the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the US termed its blockade a “quarantine” to avoid formally declaring war an approach observers say is absent in the current scenario.

China’s High Stakes in Iranian Oil

The tensions carry significant economic implications for China. Beijing remains heavily dependent on Iranian crude, accounting for over 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

China imports an estimated 1.5–1.6 million barrels per day from Iran roughly 15–16% of its total crude intake making stability in the Strait of Hormuz critical to its energy security.

A Strategic and Economic Flashpoint

China’s response highlights not just a diplomatic clash, but the broader geopolitical stakes tied to energy routes and global trade.

As accusations intensify, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint where military, legal, and economic interests converge.