Yemeni Acrobat Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar Dies After Falling Into Volcanic Crater During Stunt; Viral Video Captures Chilling Final Moments

A young Yemeni acrobat known for performing daring stunts inside a volcanic crater died after falling during a performance in southern Yemen's Al Dhale province. A purported video circulating on social media allegedly captures the exact moment of the fatal fall, which has since sparked widespread shock online.

La caída del famoso aventurero y escalador (Al-Qaqaa) en el volcán Harra Dhahmit. pic.twitter.com/OQV5F9tNlh — EL HIDROCALIDO (@HIDROCALlDO) June 12, 2026

The victim has been identified as Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, a local adventurer who had gained popularity for scaling the steep inner walls of the Haradhat Damt volcanic crater and performing high-risk stunts. According to local reports, he was attempting another climb inside the crater when he lost his footing and plunged into the depths below, suffering fatal injuries.

A video shared on X claimed to show the incident, with users describing it as the moment Qaqa fell while climbing inside the crater. Additional footage circulating online reportedly shows rescue personnel and volunteers attempting to recover his body from the difficult terrain. In one clip, a rescuer can be seen emerging from the site using safety harnesses while members of the rescue team wait above.

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Local media reports said Al-Qa'qa' had become well known in recent years for undertaking dangerous performances inside the crater despite repeated warnings about the risks involved. Several people had previously expressed concerns over the absence of safety equipment, emergency escape routes and adequate rescue infrastructure at the location.

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The incident reportedly triggered calls to rescue teams in the Houthi-controlled district, but reports quoting local accounts suggested that emergency assistance was not mobilised quickly enough to save the young performer.

Haradhat Damt, located in the historic Damt district, is considered one of the region's most distinctive natural landmarks. The volcanic crater sits atop a mountain and is accessed through a metal staircase consisting of more than 115 steps. The crater itself is approximately 120 metres deep and surrounded by steep rock formations, making any climb extremely hazardous.

The tragedy has renewed concerns about extreme stunts carried out without proper safety measures. Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar's performances had drawn large audiences and online attention, but many had long warned that the combination of dangerous terrain and lack of protective equipment could eventually prove fatal.