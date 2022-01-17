Drone attack behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion? Here's what we know so far

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday said it launched an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi that were possibly carried by drones.

Abu Dhabi police, in a statement on state news agency WAM, informed three fuel tankers had blasted in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of the Abu Dhabi state-owned oil company ADNOC and that a fire had broken out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International airport.

"Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," the police said in a statement on state news agency WAM.

There was no "significant damage" from the incidents and a full investigation has been launched, the statement added.

The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement, which is tackling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the UAE, said the group carried a military operation "deep in the UAE" and would announce details in coming hours, reports Zee News.

Pro-coalition forces supported by the UAE have recently joined fight against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing areas of Shabwa and Marib.

The UAE had largely brought down its military presence in Yemen in 2019 however it continues to hold sway through Yemeni forces it trained and armed.

The Houthis have repeatedly carried out cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and have in the past threatened to attack the UAE.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:59 PM IST