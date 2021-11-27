e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:27 AM IST

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa

The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.
PTI
A general view shows a damaged factory following reported bombardment by the coalition forces in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on November 23, 2021. | AFP

Dubai: A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels launched airstrikes early Saturday morning targeting the country's capital, Sanaa.

Saudi state-run television reported the strikes, citing the Saudi-led coalition as urging civilians to stay away from the sites, without identifying them.

The strikes come amid heavy fighting around the city of Marib and after coalition forces withdrew from areas around the key port city of Hodeida.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have held Yemen's capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:27 AM IST
