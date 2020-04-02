Xi stresses coordinating epidemic control, economic work, achieving development goals

HANGZHOU-- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed coordinating efforts for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) control and economic and social development, and striving to achieve this year's goals for economic and social progress.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour for COVID-19 control and work resumption in east China's Zhejiang Province from Sunday to Wednesday.

On Sunday, Xi visited the Chuanshan port area of the Ningbo Zhoushan Port, whose throughput has recovered to normal levels due to the timely measures it adopted to resume production.

The Ningbo Zhoushan Port took the lead in resuming production, which was of great significance to promoting Chinese enterprises to resume work and production as well as restoring the logistics system and the global industrial chains, Xi said.

He called for efforts to cope with and blunt the adverse impact on cargo shipping brought by restrictive measures adopted by various countries to fight coronavirus.

He also urged facilitation for the country's smooth trade flow.

Xi said Zhoushan port plays an important role in the building of the Belt and Road, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the integration of the Yangtze River Delta.

As one of the world's top container ports, the Zhoushan Port handled about 1.12 billion tonnes of cargo in 2019.

Leaving the port, Xi visited an industrial park that produces high-end auto parts and molds in the city of Ningbo, where he inspected resumption of work and production at a privately-owned manufacturer.