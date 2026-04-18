Xi Jinping 'Very Happy' Over Hormuz Reopening, Trump Says Ahead Of China Meet | X @WatcherGuru

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a positive backdrop ahead of their upcoming bilateral meeting in Beijing.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strategic waterway is “open and/or rapidly opening,” adding that his rescheduled May visit to China could prove “special” and “potentially historic.”

Meeting Rescheduled Amid Iran Conflict

The Trump–Xi meeting, now set for May 14–15 in Beijing, was earlier postponed due to US military operations linked to the Iran conflict. Trump also indicated plans for a reciprocal visit, stating he would host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.

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The renewed diplomatic engagement comes at a sensitive time, with global attention fixed on energy routes and geopolitical stability.

Iran Pushes Back On US Narrative

Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, Iran has maintained a firm stance on control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said maritime movement would remain under Tehran’s strict supervision.

He emphasised that vessels would only be allowed passage through designated routes with Iranian approval, pushing back against US claims of normalisation.

US To Continue Naval Pressure On Iran

Trump also made it clear that Washington’s naval blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place until a “100% complete” agreement is reached with Tehran.

This comes even as Iran has allowed limited commercial shipping through the Strait, following a temporary ceasefire in the region.

Xi Angle: Trade, Stability, And Strategic Optics

Xi’s reported satisfaction over the reopening underscores China’s stakes in the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Stability in the region is crucial for Beijing’s energy security and global trade ambitions.

With both leaders set to meet soon, the Hormuz situation could become a key talking point, shaping discussions on trade, security, and geopolitical balance.