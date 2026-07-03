Xi Jinping Promotes Two Senior PLA Officers To Rank Of General Amid Ongoing Military Overhaul

Chinese President Xi Jinping |

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday promoted two senior military officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for active-duty officers in China, during a ceremony held in Beijing.

Xi, who also serves as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presided over the promotion ceremony, where Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang formally received the prestigious military rank.

Two Senior Officers Elevated To Highest Military Rank

According to Chinese state media, the two officers promoted were Zhang Shuguang, secretary of the CMC Discipline Inspection Commission and director of the CMC Commission of Supervision, and Wang Gang, commander of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

The promotion marks a significant step in their military careers, placing both officers among the highest-ranking serving personnel in China's armed forces.

Promotions Follow Speculation Over PLA Leadership

Speculation surrounding the promotions had intensified earlier this week when Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang appeared alongside China's top military leadership during celebrations marking the 105th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party.

Their prominent appearance at the event was widely viewed as a sign that they were poised for elevation within the PLA's leadership structure.

Military Overhaul Continues Under Xi Jinping

The promotions come as China continues a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi Jinping that has reshaped the country's military leadership over the past several years.

The campaign has resulted in numerous investigations, dismissals and removals of senior military officials and top PLA generals. The crackdown has significantly altered the composition of the Central Military Commission, China's highest military decision-making body.

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The current CMC leadership was appointed in October 2022 and is expected to be reviewed or renewed following the next Communist Party Congress, which is anticipated to take place in 2027.

Focus On Strengthening Military Leadership

The latest promotions underscore Beijing's continued focus on strengthening military leadership while reinforcing discipline within the armed forces. The appointments also reflect Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to consolidate the PLA's command structure as China pursues broader military modernization goals.