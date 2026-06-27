Xi Jinping Continues War On Corruption In Chinese Military, Removes 6 PLA Generals From Legislature

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As part of China President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption, six senior PLA officers were reportedly removed from the country's top legislative body on Friday.

Xinhua news agency cited a notice from the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which provided no reason for the dismissals.

The late-night notice stated that 13 members of the legislature had been removed and one had resigned.

The action is seen as the latest escalation in a years-long anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping that has seen scores of senior officials and top generals probed, removed and purged.

Besides the military, those removed included a former top financial regulator and the former Xinjiang Communist Party chief.

Senior military officers removed

Among the removed military lawmakers in the notice was General Xu Xueqiang, who has been the head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, a top military body tasked with overseeing the development, acquisition and testing of equipment for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Xu has also been commander-in-chief of China's Manned Space Programme since 2022.

Other generals named

Among those removed were also General Li Fengbiao, who had served as political commissar of the PLA Western Theatre Command, and General Guo Puxiao, who had been the political commissar of the PLA Air Force, as well as the Eastern Theatre Command's Wang Kangping, Cyberspace Force's Zhang Minghua, and the Army's Yin Hongxing.

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No official response

There were no reactions from officials regarding the action till the time of publishing this article.