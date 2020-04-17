Wow Wuhan: China’s Ground Zero city now increases coronavirus death toll by 50%

Team US takes on China

A powerful group of Senators Thursday urged President Donald Trump to work with American allies such as Japan, South Korea, and European nations to pursue an open and transparent probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus, as well as the WHO's decision-making on the crisis.

Led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio from Florida, the Senators also urged the President to appoint a high-level Envoy to lead international coordination efforts both for COVID-19 response and for related investigations.

Other signatories to the letter are Senators Marsha Blackburn, Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, Ted Cruz, Dan Sullivan and Mike Lee.

From the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have gone great lengths to cover up, deflect, and even directly blame the United States for the outbreak, the Senators alleged.

Once this pandemic is under control, there will need to be a thorough international investigation into the origins of the virus and the People's Republic of China's (PRC) alleged abuse of international organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), they said.

"Therefore, we urge you to direct your administration, including Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Craft to work with our allies and partners such as Japan, South Korea, and European nations to pursue an open and transparent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, as well as the WHO's decision-making related to the crisis," the Senators said.

"We also urge you to appoint a high-level Presidential Envoy to lead international coordination efforts both for COVID-19 response and for related investigations," said the letter dated April 17.

Nonsensical Nemo: Self-Isolated Thoughts of a Quarantined Mind – Episode 1

PM Hacker: If it costs five billion pounds to maintain Britain's nuclear defences, and 75 pounds a year to feed a starving African child, how many African children could be saved from starvation, if the Ministry of Defence abandoned nuclear weapons?

Sir Humphrey Appleby: That’s easy. None. They’d spend it all on conventional weapons.

One is often reminded of PM Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey’s verbal jousting when coming across the kind of laments one sees on social media asking how many hospitals could be built or ventilators bought if India stopped making statues or didn’t have nuclear weapons. The answer usually is none but that’s not why we are here.

Why are we here? What is the point of it all? Of course, times have changed. While for my dad’s generation, dealt with existential angst by joining the Naxals, we now deal with our ontological issues by outraging on social media about the quality of kombucha available during the lockdown and the paucity of avocados.

Frankly, you are here because, you obviously have nothing better to read on the internet and this author – after spending 30 days alone – is starting to lose his mind.

So, here’s an attempt at what was known back in the newspaper heyday as the third edit, which is as conspicuously absent from today’s newspapers as basic copy editing.

What is a third edit? A third edit, in Jug Suraiya’s eloquent words: “The ideal third edit is like a snowflake*: a transitory whimsy that is timelessly unique that it can never be replicated. A third edit might deal with any topics---the historical ramifications of the length of Cleopatra’s nose; the cost of a prime ministerial bed; the pleasures of smoking a cigarette made of ‘tomacco’, a hybrid of tomato and tobacco---but what it is really about is itself; it’s not what is said, but how it’s said that makes a third edit. Like a Faberge paper-weight, which would never be used for so mundane a function as holding down sheets of paper, the perfect third edit serves no purpose other than imparting delight to connoisseurs of the genre.”

Sadly, the third edit is as dead a

(*Dear millennials, we are not talking about the modern-day Twitter snowflakes who outrage about lack of diversity amongst tropical beavers)

If we indeed are a meaningless species on a large rock hurtling through dark space, why should we let minor things like a pandemic bother us. I mean we are fed and clothed, getting pizza delivered from COVID-19 negative delivery boys. What more do we want in life? What ontological questions are left? Sure, there’s a lack of booze but, we can just follow Nitish Kumar’s advise, (unlike his naagin dancing JDU VP) and just

But privilege and navigating those corridors are more complex than Neymar’s family dynamics.

But jokes apart, when we see the gatherings across the country, one does start rooting for the inevitable. What’s the point of a lockdown if half the population will roam around like it won the world cup?

From the TJ boys, sorry, sorry, Single Source, to people celebrating a Jallikattu’s bull’s funeral (really wish I was making this up)

Rahul Gandhi sounded sane, although it would appear that he’s looking more like Rajiv thatn ever before

Everyone’s a Testing.

Urvashi Rautela

Slowest buffalo takes the herd down

She’s IITIAN without ever going to IIT which means that even I am one after giving the test

Journalism is the best profession. We are seldom right about anything get facts wrong and when we get caught we scream death of freedom of press. The only ones who are more clueless than us are economists!

Trickle down, trickle up, universal basic income,

Anchors without make-up.

One top anchor, who left his organisation can now be found on Zoom darkly looking into the future

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT

One of the mendacious edifices that modern society is built upon is the notion that everyone is equal. The truth, as the Bihari icon George Orwell noted years ago, is that some animals are more equal than others.

It has been one month since I’ve a had a tall black one in my hand, one month since I heard the birds sing. One month since I felt the bitter taste of whisky down my throat, a month

Rahul Gandhi

Bus Bahane

Public TV – that modi will drop cash

A government dropping cash for its citizens is the most ludicrous idea one has ever heard ina democracy. What next, vote based on administrative skills and not superficial characteristics like ideology?

Ever since he was a kid, Nirmalya Dutta always dreamt he was the new Bob Dylan.