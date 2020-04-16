Coronavirus update: With drop in cases, Wuhan shuts makeshift hospital built in 10 days

Beijing: With the number of coronavirus cases sharply falling, China on Wednesday shutdown one of its largest makeshift field hospitals built in just 10 days to treat the surging COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic.

Thousands of medical workers deployed in the capital of central Hubei province from across the nation also left Wuhan after completing their mission, the official media reported.

The makeshift Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital ceased operation in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on Wednesday as the coronavirus epidemic wanes, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. It was one of the two over a 1000-bed capacity hospitals built in 10 days in February to treat the COVID-19 patients amid a glare of national and international publicity to curb the virus.

Besides the two hospitals, China also built 14 additional makeshift health centres to quarantine and treat the COVID-19 patients. All of them were closed down recently. Also, the last group of medical workers sent to Hubei to fight the outbreak also left Wuhan, state-run China Daily reported on Wednesday.

China deployed 42,000 medical personnel in Hubei to deal with the outbreak which was first reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital. The government began serious action to curb the outbreak by imposing the lockdown in Wuhan from January 23. The lockdown was lifted on April 8.

Over 3,000 medical workers were reported to have been infected with the virus. The hospital was closed as no new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported in the province on Tuesday.