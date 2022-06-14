e-Paper Get App

World Wind Day: Know about history, date and importance

World Wind Day is marked on 15 June 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

World Wind Day is marked on 15 June 2022. It is a day marked for discovering wind energy, its power. It is also a day for people to learn about importance of wind energy.

On this particular day, wind energies organize varied events globally. From educational seminars, visits to wind farms, wind turbine demonstrations, and parades; a lot of events take place.

History

The European Wind Energy Association (EWEA had organized the first wind day in 2007. It was in 2009 when EWEA joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and made it a worldwide event.

Theme:

Global Wind Day 2022 is based on the theme to enjoy the benefits of wind energy and give education to masses about the potential of wind energy.

Read Also
Strawberry Moon 2022: Know where name came from
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldWorld Wind Day: Know about history, date and importance

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan

Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan

Mumbai: 42% of elders say their income is inadequate for survival, reveals HelpAge India report

Mumbai: 42% of elders say their income is inadequate for survival, reveals HelpAge India report

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: From bulletproof cars to 50 cops, here's how Lawrence Bishnoi will be taken...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: From bulletproof cars to 50 cops, here's how Lawrence Bishnoi will be taken...

Four arrested after man, woman paraded naked in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon

Four arrested after man, woman paraded naked in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon

PM Modi recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj as he shares stage with CM Uddhav...

PM Modi recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj as he shares stage with CM Uddhav...