World Wind Day: Know about history, date and importance

Image credits: Google

World Wind Day is marked on 15 June 2022. It is a day marked for discovering wind energy, its power. It is also a day for people to learn about importance of wind energy.

On this particular day, wind energies organize varied events globally. From educational seminars, visits to wind farms, wind turbine demonstrations, and parades; a lot of events take place.

History

The European Wind Energy Association (EWEA had organized the first wind day in 2007. It was in 2009 when EWEA joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and made it a worldwide event.

Theme:

Global Wind Day 2022 is based on the theme to enjoy the benefits of wind energy and give education to masses about the potential of wind energy.

