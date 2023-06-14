World Wind Day: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know |

World Wind Day or Global Wind Day falls on June 15 every year and is an occasion to know about wind energy, a sustainable and renewable energy source. On this day, people discuss and learn about the possibilities it holds to reshape energy systems and getting environmentally and economically friendly.

History and significance

The European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) organized the first Wind Day in 2007. It reached 18 countries in Europe, with a participation of around 35,000 people. However, later in 2009, EWEA joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and made it a worldwide event.

Wind Energy

Wind power is the conversion of wind energy into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make electrical power, windmills for mechanical power, wind pumps for water pumping or drainage, or sails to propel ships. It is an alternative to fossil fuels and is plentiful, renewable, and produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation.

Celebration

On this day, several events are conducted to raise awareness about wind energy and how it could be the future of growth and sustainability. To mark Wind Day, some enjoy flying a kite high in the air or blowing a firki (pinwheel or toy windmill).

