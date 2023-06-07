Pune To Host Pre-Global Wind Day Event Today

In anticipation of the upcoming Global Wind Day on June 15, Pune is preparing to host an event today. The Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have joined forces to organize two major industry events leading up to the global celebration. One of these events, the Global Wind Day Conference-2023, is taking place in Pune today, while another event is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Sunday.

The endeavour is to highlight MNRE's and WIPPA's role in reviving India's wind sector and increasing its general awareness and visibility, thereby adding to the call for faster progress in the sector.

Read Also Pune Collector Calls for Action To Tackle Indrayani River Pollution

Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said in the statement: "India has significant wind energy potential. Even as the country's growth story unfolds across every sector, we, at MNRE, are playing an active role in facilitating industries and corporates to adopt renewable energy as a part of their overall electricity mix." MNRE is committed to large-scale RE deployment and wind energy will be a dominant resource that will provide a favourable regulatory environment to contribute to India's overall RE targets, he said.

In his message Parag Sharma, WIPPA president and founder & CEO of O2 Power, said in the statement, "Wind energy holds big opportunities for us. The current climate is conducive to building India's wind might. Showing strong positive signs of picking up already, with a few more enabling policies and regulations, this sector will soon be able to complement the other renewable segments to achieve India's net zero targets." WIPPA is a national-level body of close to 30 wind developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India.

The association, with an aggregate capacity of around 12,000 MW and an asset base of more than Rs 60,000 crore, drives policy formulations and policy changes and presents independent views, suggestions, and analysis to government and non-government authorities associated with wind energy development.