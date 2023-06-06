Pune Collector Calls for Action To Tackle Indrayani River Pollution |

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has called for immediate action to tackle the pollution issues plaguing the sacred Indrayani River in Alandi, Pune. In a meeting held on Tuesday, Dr. Deshmukh instructed officials to expedite measures and set time-bound targets to ensure the river's cleanliness. He assured technical and financial support for necessary projects and emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of progress.

As the Ashadhi Wari ceremony draws closer, concerns over the pollution levels in the sacred Indrayani River have come to the forefront. The river, which holds immense religious significance and flows through pilgrimage centres like Dehu and Alandi, is currently facing a distressing situation with dead fish floating in its waters.

Accelerate the completion of their STP: Deshmukh

Dr Deshmukh urged the local bodies of the cities and villages from where the river flows to expedite the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent polluted sewage from entering the river. Specific action plans were discussed for Lonavala, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, and Dehu Nagar Panchayat to accelerate the completion of their STPs.

Recognizing the innovative wastewater management system implemented by Kanhe Gram Panchayat in Maval taluka, which successfully recycles water within the village, the Collector urged other villages to adopt similar measures. Reusing wastewater and implementing 100 percent absorption pits in large village panchayats along the river were highlighted as crucial steps to prevent further pollution.

Dr Deshmukh stressed the importance of community participation in cleanliness activities and water pollution prevention. Schools, NGOs, and citizens were encouraged to actively engage in these efforts. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will collaborate in the ongoing river revitalization endeavors, along with providing technical and financial assistance for wastewater projects.

The representatives of the Indrayani Seva Foundation presented suggestions to further improve the river's condition.