World Soil Day 2022: Importance, significance, theme and history | File Image

World Soil Day is observed every year by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to raise awareness about the importance of soil, its quality and the entire ecosystem. Soil is the basic resource and a vital part of the natural environment which supports life and human well-being. No soil, no plant and no us- human beings and animals; entire food chain will come to a halt and ultimately, the existence of all the living organisms.

Importance:

The special occasion of World Soil Day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Thailand King named H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who officially recognized this event. This worldwide campaign aims to raise awareness about soil by addressing important challenges in soil management.

Significance:

One of the most significant issues for global food security and sustainability is soil nutrient loss which is a significant process of soil deterioration.

Theme for World Soil Day 2022:

The theme for World Soil Day 2022 is 'Soil: Where Food Begins'. The theme of this year emphasises maintaining healthy ecosystems and well-being.

History:

The International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) recommended establishing a worldwide day to commemorate soil in 2002. Under the direction of the Kingdom of Thailand within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United States (FAO) supported the initiative and assisted in officially establishing World Soil Day.

The FAO Conference approved the day in June 2013 and campaigned for its official adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA declared December 5, 2014, to be the first World Soil Day that same year in December.