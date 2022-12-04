Som Pradosh Vrat: Date, timings, significance, beliefs and pooja vidhi | File Image

Pradosh Vrat is a fasting observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. It is also known as Pradosham in South India. It is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, every month.

When Pradosham day falls on Monday it is called Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham and on Saturday it is called as Shani Pradosham.

Date and timings:

Soma Pradosh Vrat that falls in the month of Margashirsha and Shukla Trayodashi will be observed on 5 December 2022. The worship of Lord Shiva in Pradosh Vrat is done in the evening, about 45 minutes before sunset and 45 minutes after sunset.

Beginning of Trayodashi Tithi - December 5, 05:57 am

End of Trayodashi Tithi - December 6, 06:46 am

Significance:

It is believed that by worshiping Lord Shiva on the day of Pradosh Vrat, a devotee gets freed of all troubles and is blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Lord Shiva's 'Abhishek', 'Rudrabhishek' and 'Shringar' have special importance on the day of Som Pradosh Vrat.

Beliefs:

It is believed that offering curd and honey mixed bhog to Mahadev on the day of Som Pradosh removes all the troubles in the life and the Lord blesses the devotees with peaceful life.

As per Shiva Purana donating coconut in the Shiva temple, on the day of Pradosh Vrat is considered auspicious with respect to one's health.

Pooja Vidhi:

After taking bath early in the morning, go to the Shiva temple and take a vow of fasting by saying 'Ahmadya Mahadevsya Kripapraptyai Sompradoshvratam Karishye' and then start fasting.

It is considered to be auspicious to wear red or pink colored clothes during Lord's worship. Lord Shiva is worshiped with Shodashopachar method. Offer Belpatra, Akshat, incense stick, diya, water, Ganges water, flowers, sweets on Shivling. Perform aarti and then offer bhog. After this chant a garland 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra'. After this recite 'Shiv Chalisa 'and listen story related to this fast. After this, you can end your fast.