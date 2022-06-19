World Refugee Day: History, significance and other details

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) survey in 2021, more than 26.6 million refugees are there globally. To create awareness about the issues that refugees are facing, the United Nations recognised June 20 as World Refugee Day. According to Article 1(A)(2) of the 1951 Refugee Convention, "A refugee is an individual who has been forced to leave his country of nationality or habitual residence and is unable or unwilling to return for fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group".
History
The 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees was an international treaty that provided security and rights to refugees during the end of World War 2.
Significance
Government workers, celebrities, civilians and refugees take part in activities hosted by national, international and local bodies.
Theme
This year’s theme is on the ‘Right to Seek Safety,’ as per the UNHCR.
