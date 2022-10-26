World Occupation Therapy Day 2022: What is occupation therapy and why is it important to celebrate

Representative image | File

Every year on October 27th, World Occupation Therapy Day is observed every year to promote and celebrate the occupational therapy profession. There are over 107 national occupational therapy professional organizations worldwide, and this day is also observed to promote WFOT activities locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as to provide an opportunity to increase the profession's visibility. This year the theme to mark the day is Opportunity + Choice = Justice.



History:

The day was first celebrated on October 27, 2010 in order to pay tribute to Thomas Kidner, a famous occupational theoretician and also one of the founders of the National Society for the Promotion of Occupational Therapy. Since then, this day has been celebrated annually to promote the occupation.Over the years, many countries have joined the movement and have been celebrating the day or occupational therapy week in October in some countries, considering that this date has been chosen to make an impact globally.



It has a unique logo:

It has a unique symbol of the Phoenix. This mythological bird is believed to be reborn from its own ashes. Hence, George Edward Barton made this as a symbol of Consolation House, where he practiced his occupation therapy, and at the bottom of the logo there is a tagline of 'Beauty from Ashes.'



Thomas Kidner's famous speech:

Thomas Kidner, who was a famous occupational theoretician and also one of the founders of the National Society for the Promotion of Occupational Therapy later which was renamed as 'American Occupational Therapy Association' and one of his speeches tells how much he was dedicated towards serving people.

He says, "In your chosen field, a part of the noblest work of man—the care and relief of weak and suffering humanity—may you realise in increasing measure the value of certain spiritual things which are the making of life but which we call by many common names." "Kindness, humanity, decency, honor, good faith—to give these up under any circumstances would be a greater loss than any defeat or even death itself."