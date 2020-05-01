World mourns the loss of Bollywood's romantic hero- Rishi Kapoor

The international media on Thursday mourned the death of Rishi Kapoor, describing him as Bollywood's romantic hero who redefined the embodiment of the modern-day 'Prince Charming' in India.

Kapoor died after a two-year battle with leukaemia on Thursday in Mumbai at the age of 67.

"He was the big-hearted, sweet-natured leading man with the benign air of an eternal juvenile lead who stole the audience's hearts. His death is another sad day for Indian cinema," The Guardian reported.

The actor played the romantic lead in dozens of films for over two decades, after which he made a successful transition to character roles, BBC said in its report.

Describing Rishi Kapoor as a widely popular film actor from one of Bollywood's most celebrated families, The New York Times said he was best known as a romantic hero, with a charm and charisma that quickly made him one of the leading men of the 1970s and '80s in the Hindi film industry.