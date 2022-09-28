World Maritime Day: Read to know Significance and history

e-Paper Get App
Maritime Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of every September. This year it will be celebrated on September 30, 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | shutterstock

World Maritime Day was established by the United Nations (UN) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The international maritime industry has made a significant contribution to the global economy, particularly with the shipping.

Celebrated on the last Thursday of every September, (this year on September 30) the day recognises the significance of the maritime industry, maritime security, the maritime environment, and shipping.

The day was first observed in 1978 with 21 states as its members which now have reached about 167 member states and three associate members. 

To commemorate this day, numerous marine associations and unions host special celebrations and events. These events and activities include luncheons, symposiums, and day-specific instruction in the classroom.

In order for pupils to comprehend the significance of the marine industry in influencing world history and its role in global trade, some schools may plan a trip to a nautical museum nearby.

