World Lion Day 2021: Date, significance and interesting facts about king of the jungle

Here are some of interesting facts to know about lions:

1. Pride-lions live in a large group known as pride. It is like the wolves’ pattern of living.

2. Living Space - The king of the jungle lives only in grasslands and plains.

3. Weight- The male lions weighs more than 500 pounds and grows up to eight feet in length.

4. Male lions- The male lions have dignified manes; long thick hair around they head, neck and shoulder which makes them appear larger and more intimidating. Unlike the female cubs, the male cubs are responsible for their own living post maturity.

5. Female lions- The female lions are smaller and faster. The female lions and their sisters live together. Even the female cubs are joined in the pride.

6. Roar-The roar of the male lion can be heard from up to 5 miles away. Their roar is the loudest amongst the big cat species.