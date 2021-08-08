Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg: Over Rs 300 crore will be spent for protection of wildlife

MUMBAI: For safeguarding the wildlife on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg over Rs 326 crore is projected to be spent. 96 wildlife structures will be built which includes seven overpass bridges, 89 underpass, box culverts, and a few other major and minor bridges to facilitate the passage of wildlife around the corridor. These structures will minimize accidents and prevent entry of animals into the highway, as per the information provided by the office of the state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Interestingly, the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI), which is active in biodiversity research around the country, is collaborating in the construction of the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC), which is the implementing agency for this project, it further stated.

Reportedly, the Nagpur-Mumbai corridor is passing through the eco-sensitive zone patches at three protected areas. The wildlife corridors fall in Bor Tiger Reserve, Karanja-Sohal & Katepurna wildlife sanctuaries and Tansa sanctuary.

The FPJ had reported that the wildlife overpasses will be equipped with a noise and light barriers, besides, ample plantation will be carried out so to facilitate safe crossing of animals preventing disturbance. On both sides of the highway, a total of 11 lakh 31 thousand trees would be planted converting it into a green corridor.

The under construction Samruddhi Mahamarg once ready will provide seamless connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Following which large number of commercial freight vehicles will be travelling through this route. As these vehicles travel during night hours the light and noise barriers will be of great use at overpasses the official was quoted. Also, vehicles beyond Maharashtra, that is from eastern states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal will be grealtly using this road once open to the traffic.

Points to note:

701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg passes through 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages.

Once open it will cut down the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai to 8 hrs from 16 hrs.

Expressway will be useful for eastern states of India --Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal among others.

Sanruddhi Mahamarg will provide direct & seamless connectivity to JNPT.

Currently to reach Nagpur one takes NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule -Nagpur) comprising 800 kilometres.