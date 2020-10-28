'World has had enough of fake news': Trump campaign website hacked

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign website was briefly hacked on Tuesday and the “About” page replaced with a message saying "the world has had enough of the fake-news" spread by Trump.

According to a TechChrunch report, it appeared to be a scam to collect cryptocurrency.

Hackers claimed that “full access to trump and relatives” was achieved or “most internal and secret conversations strictly classified information” were exposed.

The Trump campaign, however, said there was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.

The indentity of attackers was also not known.

The message posted on the website spoke of access to "classified information" that the "trump-gov is involved in the origin of the corona virus".

Denying that any data was compromised, the Trump said in a statement, "Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack."

"There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored," it added.