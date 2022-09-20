World Gratitude Day 2022: Know its origin, significance

Photo: Representative Image

World Gratitude Day is celebrated on September 21 annually. This day is a reminder of the importance of expressing gestures of thanks and appreciation. It is a day to celebrate the impact of showing appreciation towards others.

The day recognizes the power of gratitude to heal, energize, and transform lives for the better.

World Gratitude Day orgin and history:

Spiritual leader Sri Chinmoy proposed the idea for World Gratitude Day in 1965 during Thanksgiving dinner at the United Nations building. That's when he and his fellow dinner attendees pledged to celebrate gratitude in their country each year on September 21. During a special ceremony honoring Sri in 1977, a resolution was passed to officially recognize World Gratitude Day. Many countries observe the first annual World Gratitude Day on September 21.

Why showing gratitude is important?

When you express authentic gratitude to another person, the sentiment creates a multiplier effect.

When you share gratitude, you give someone the gift of feeling valued.

When people feel valued, they are more motivated to unleash their potential and with a greater sense of enthusiasm.

Gratitude leads to greater emotional resilience.

Overall motivation increases tremendously when people feel appreciated.

Gratitude Day activities:

Write and send thank you notes

Show gratitude to everybody you meet

Appreciate yourself

