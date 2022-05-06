World Athletics Day 2022: History and significance

World Athletics Day was introduced by International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) to promote participation in athletics among youngsters. World Athletics Day is part of the IAAF’s social responsibility project ‘Athletics for a Better World’.

In today’s world, with increased obesity rates among youngsters, it has become an important matter to bring awareness to people about fitness.

Thus, the World Athletics Day is celebrated to make people aware of the various issues concerning health and promote physical fitness. Every year on the 7th of May, World Athletics Day is commemorated.

Athletics is a track and field sport that incorporates activities such as running, jumping, walking, and throwing. Athletes also include around two dozen different events in various divisions. Indoor locations are available in countries such as India, the United States, Canada, and Europe to organize such events.

History

World Athletics Day was first celebrated in 1996. This event was introduced by then-president of International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) Primo Nebiolo. World Athletics Day is organized and sponsored by IAAF.

IAAF is the international governing body for the sport of field athletics and track founded on 17 July 1912 in Stockholm (Sweden). This day was initiated with the aim of increasing public awareness on the need to educate youngsters to practice athletics.

In 1996, the first World Athletics Day was themed around the Centennial edition of the Olympic Games in Atlanta. From the winners of the event, two boys and girls were drawn from each of continental areas (Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, South America, North Central America and the Caribbean) and they were invited by international Federation to attend the Atlanta Olympics.

These practices were continued in successive years. Lucky winners of World Athletics Day were invited to attend IAAF world championships in Athens (1997), Seville(1999) and the World cup in Athletics(Johannesburg 1998). In the year 2006 participants for the event were between the age of 7 to 15 years but later on, the age gap was changed to 13 to 17 years.

World Athletics Day allows schools, colleges and various other institutions to promote their students’ interests in several athletic sports, from running to shot put, which require strength and stamina. The IAAF sponsors and organises these events. However, this has been disrupted in recent times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A key goal of World Athletics is to establish athletics as the top sport in schools globally in terms of participation. The federation believes schools are the best place to promote physical activity and that no other environment can compete with schools in terms of their ability to nurture and coach youngsters.

The federation believes athletics is a core sport that develops children in a well-rounded way and allows them to flourish in other physical activity, and that athletics must be made central to schools' sport programmes.

World Athletics Day: Objectives

• Increase public awareness and sports education among youngsters.

• Give athletics a central role in the sports programs of schools and colleges,

• Encourage children and teenagers in schools to take up athletics.

World Athletics Day 2022: Theme

The Theme for World Athletics Day 2022 is not yet announced.

World Athletics Day 2022: Athletics in India

• In India, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the apex body that oversees athletics in the country.

• AFI was founded in 1946. It is affiliated with the IAAF, Indian Olympic Association, and AAA.

• AFI organizes international championships and meets, national championships and Grand Prix series, national inter-district juniors athletics meet, IAAF-AFI kids athletics, and develops young athletic talent across India.

World Athletics Day 2022: Quotes

“Only he who can see the invisible can do the impossible.” – Frank L. Gaines

“The man who has no imagination has no wings.” – Muhammad Ali

“A trophy carries dust. Memories last forever.” – Mary Lou Retton

“Age is no barrier. It’s a limitation you put on your mind.” – Jackie Joyner-Kersee

“One man practicing sportsmanship is far better than 50 preaching it.” – Knute Rockne

“Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.” – Arnold Palmer

