Woman removes underwear, puts it on her face after post office denies service

As the coronavirus pandemic took over globally, the demand for face masks increased in a bid to keep the infectious virus at bay. While some adhered to the norm, others invented their own protective gear. From wear the helmet of a Toy Story character, to a Marauders map mask inspired by Harry Potter that unravels when breathed upon, there have been some interesting picks.

A woman from Kiev, Ukraine was told she would not be served at the post office for not wearing a mask. However, she found an innovative way to get by the rules, by removing her underwear in front of queuing customers, and putting it on her face.

According to a report by Metro, CCTV footage shows the woman approaching the post office counter without wearing a mask, which was a compulsion to go about in a 'public place' given the viral outbreak.

The video was shared by the company's employee, who is also facing punishment for sharing it without consent.