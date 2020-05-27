Woman removes underwear, puts it on her face after post office denies service

As the coronavirus pandemic took over globally, the demand for face masks increased in a bid to keep the infectious virus at bay. While some adhered to the norm, others invented their own protective gear. From wear the helmet of a Toy Story character, to a Marauders map mask inspired by Harry Potter that unravels when breathed upon, there have been some interesting picks.
A woman from Kiev, Ukraine was told she would not be served at the post office for not wearing a mask. However, she found an innovative way to get by the rules, by removing her underwear in front of queuing customers, and putting it on her face.
According to a report by Metro, CCTV footage shows the woman approaching the post office counter without wearing a mask, which was a compulsion to go about in a 'public place' given the viral outbreak.
The video was shared by the company's employee, who is also facing punishment for sharing it without consent.
As of Tuesday, the overall number of global coronavirus cases on Tuesday surpassed the 5.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 346,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, the total number of cases stood at 5,508,904, while the death toll increased to 346,508, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US was also reaching a grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Currently, the country has 1,662,768 confirmed cases and 98,223 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.
In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 374,898 infections.
This was followed by Russia (362,342), the UK (262,547), Spain (235,400), Italy (230,158), France (183,067), Germany (180,802), Turkey (157,814), India (145,456), Iran (137,724), and Peru (123,979), the CSSE figures showed.
Meanwhile, the UK ranked second after the US with 36,996 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,877), France (28,460), Spain (26,834), and Brazil (23,473).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)