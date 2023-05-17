 WMO warns world will get hotter by 1.5 degrees by 2027 due to global warming
But this does not mean the world would cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Planet Earth | Flickr

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) issued a warning on Wednesday saying that temperatures will rise by 1.5 degree Celsius in the next four years due to global warming.

"With a 66% chance of temporarily reaching 1.5C by 2027, it's the first time in history that it's more likely than not that we will exceed 1.5C," said Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre, who worked on the WMO's latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update.

Even temporarily reaching 1.5C is "an indication that as we start having these years with 1.5C happening more and more often, than we are getting closer to having the actual long-term climate be on that threshold," said Leon Hermanson, also of the Met Office Hadley Centre.

El Nino effect

The WMO explained that El Nino is one of the main reasons behind the rise in temperatures.

During El Nino, warmer waters in the tropical Pacific heat the atmosphere above, raising global temperatures.

The El Nino "will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory", said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a press statement.

Causes of Global Warming

The increase in greenhouse gases, particularly CO2, traps more heat in the atmosphere, leading to a gradual rise in global temperatures. This process is often referred to as the greenhouse effect.

The main human activities contributing to the increased concentration of greenhouse gases include the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) for energy production, industrial processes, deforestation, and changes in land use.

How to control Global Warming

Addressing global warming requires global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy.

This includes increasing the use of renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, adopting sustainable agricultural practices, protecting forests, and promoting international cooperation to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. (With agency inputs)

