'Will Send All Communists To Exile': Trump Declares Communism Biggest Threat To America At Independence Eve Speech

Addressing supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (local time), President Donald Trump said the United States would “vanquish Communism from our shores” and “send it into exile once and for all.”

“Our American ancestors did not shed their blood at Concord and Trenton, Gettysburg and Shiloh, Midway and Normandy, just so that a band of thieves and radicals could come in and loot and pillage the nation our heroes died to win, build and save,” Trump said.

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“So on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American Liberty, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish Communism from our shores and send it into exile once and for all. America will never be a Communist country!”

Calls Communism America’s ‘Greatest Threat’

Trump described Communism as a “mortal threat to American liberty”, arguing that it poses a greater danger than some of the defining conflicts and attacks in US history.

“Communism is a mortal threat to American Liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor or 9/11, because Communism is the enemy of free people everywhere. It is the enemy of the Constitution. Above all, it is the enemy of July 4, 1776,” he said.

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The President argued that Communism is fundamentally incompatible with democracy, individual freedom and constitutional governance.

‘Communists Are Attacking America’s Heritage’

Trump accused Communists and Marxists of attempting to rewrite American history and undermine the nation’s identity.

“You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a Communist, or you can be a Patriot. You cannot be both,” he said.

He also criticised what he called “Marxist lies” taught to younger generations, saying such narratives falsely portray America’s founders and historical figures while weakening the country’s future.

Warns Against ‘Godless Ideology’

During the address, Trump called Communism a “Godless” ideology built on tyranny, control and violence.

According to the President, Communist doctrine disregards law, justice, tradition and individual rights, making it incompatible with democratic societies.

He said the ideology had repeatedly destroyed democratic institutions in countries where it came to power and warned Americans against allowing a similar resurgence in the United States.

Midterm Message And Legislative Push

Trump also used the speech to outline his political priorities ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Calling for the elimination of the Senate filibuster, he urged lawmakers to pass the proposed SAVE America Act, claiming it would strengthen the country’s future and improve Republican electoral prospects.

He argued that electoral success would depend on voters rejecting what he described as radical ideologies and reaffirming America’s founding principles.