Air Force One Performs Low Flyover At Mount Rushmore Before America's 250th Independence Day | VIDEO

Air Force One performed a striking flyover over Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on Friday (local time), ahead of the United States’ historic 250th Independence Day celebrations.

The video, filmed from the ground, shows the presidential aircraft flying low across the monument, passing the towering granite sculptures of former US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln against a backdrop of trees and overcast skies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The flyover served as one of the ceremonial highlights ahead of the July 4 celebrations commemorating 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump Delivers ‘Freedom 250’ Address

Following the flyover, President Donald Trump addressed thousands gathered at Mount Rushmore as part of the “Freedom 250” celebrations.

Calling America the “most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history,” Trump said the United States remained the world’s oldest republic, the freest nation and the strongest country.

“In all the chronicles of the ages, never before has any nation celebrated so magnificent a triumph as this one,” Trump told the crowd.

‘America Is A Rare Exception’

During his speech, Trump described the United States as a unique exception in human history, contrasting the country’s journey with centuries of conflict and hardship elsewhere in the world.

“What we have created in this country is not the natural way of the world. It is not the norm. It is the exception. It is rare, it is priceless, and it is truly miraculous,” he said.

The President also highlighted liberty, justice, equality, self-government and prosperity as the pillars that have shaped America over the past 250 years.

Nation Marks Historic Milestone

Earlier, Trump officially proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, urging Americans to celebrate the country’s history and achievements.

The Mount Rushmore event forms part of the broader America 250 commemorations, featuring fireworks, military displays and patriotic events across the country to mark the nation’s semi quincentennial.