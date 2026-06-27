Donald Trump Unveils US Passport Featuring His Portrait Ahead Of America’s 250th Independence Anniversary | File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a rendering of a new limited-edition US passport to mark the country’s 250th anniversary of independence. The commemorative passport features Trump’s portrait, making it one of the most personal government-issued designs associated with a sitting president.

Sharing the design on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” The passport mock-up shows a stern-faced Trump leaning on his desk, alongside his signature. The background features the text of the Declaration of Independence, and the portrait appears to be based on an image taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok, AFP reports.

A Presidential Touch That Sparks Attention

The opposite page of the passport carries a painting of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, along with the words “United States of America 250.” The White House also shared the same design on social media, calling it the “PATRIOT PASSPORT.”

The US State Department had earlier announced that a commemorative passport with custom artwork would be available from July 6. However, it did not immediately respond to requests for comment following Trump's announcement.

Trump Leaves His Mark Across Government

In April, a State Department official said the Trump-themed passports would be available only through in-person appointments in Washington and only while supplies last.

The passport is the latest example of Trump putting his personal stamp on government institutions. Banners featuring the President have appeared outside several government buildings, while the Treasury Department has said his signature will soon appear on the one-dollar bill. Trump had also added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before a court ruled that it should be removed.

With the commemorative passport, Trump is set to become the first sitting US president to be featured in Americans’ travel documents.