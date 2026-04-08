'Why Are You Being So Rude?...So Nasty': Pete Hegseth Snaps At Reporter During Iran-US Ceasefire Briefing | VIDEO

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was caught on camera snapping at a reporter during a White House briefing on the US-Iran ceasefire, with the moment quickly going viral on social media.

‘Why Are You Being So Rude?’

During the briefing, a reporter questioned Hegseth about ongoing concerns, asking why ballistic missile activity was reportedly continuing despite the ceasefire.

🚨🇺🇸 Reporter: "They're still firing ballistic missiles!"



Hegseth: "Excuse me. Why are you so rude? Just wait. So nasty."pic.twitter.com/E99ABnSgtI https://t.co/8ko4ggAm8R — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 8, 2026

Appearing visibly frustrated but composed, Hegseth cut in, saying,

“Why are you being so rude? Just wait.”

As the reporter continued speaking, Hegseth was heard muttering under his breath,

“So nasty.”

Viral Moment Sparks Reactions

The exchange, caught on camera, has since been widely circulated online, drawing attention to the tense interaction between the Defence Secretary and the media.

Hegseth Defends US Strikes

Addressing the broader situation, Hegseth reiterated that the scale of US military action had forced Iran into agreeing to a two-week ceasefire.

“They were under overwhelming pressure and had no other option,” he said, adding that President Donald Trump “chose mercy” by halting further strikes once Tehran accepted the truce.

‘Missile Programme Destroyed’

Hegseth also claimed that US operations had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

“Iran’s missile programme is functionally destroyed,” he said, asserting that key elements of the country’s defence industrial base had been targeted.