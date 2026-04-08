'Iran Begged For Mercy': US Secretary Pete Hegseth Says Ceasefire Came Under US Pressure | VIDEO

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed that Iran was forced into agreeing to a ceasefire after facing intense military pressure from Washington, asserting that Tehran had effectively “grovelled for mercy.”

‘Iran Had No Option’: Hegseth

Speaking at the White House, Hegseth said the scale of US strikes had left Iran with little choice but to accept the two-week truce.

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“They were under overwhelming pressure and had no other option,” he said, adding that President Donald Trump ultimately “chose mercy” by halting further attacks once Iran agreed to the ceasefire.

‘Missile Programme Destroyed’

Hegseth claimed that US operations had significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities.

“Iran’s missile programme is functionally destroyed,” he said, adding that key elements of the country’s defence industrial base had been targeted.

‘800 Strikes in One Night’

Detailing the operation, Hegseth said US forces carried out an unprecedented 800 strikes in a single night, allegedly destroying factories and critical infrastructure linked to Iran’s defence production.

“Iran’s factories have been razed to the ground,” he stated.

Claims on Iran’s Leadership

In a striking assertion, Hegseth alleged that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been injured during the US-Israeli strikes. However, he did not provide further evidence to support the claim.

Trump Signals Post-Ceasefire Engagement

Meanwhile, following the ceasefire announcement, Trump indicated a potential shift towards engagement with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, he described recent developments as a “very productive regime change” and said the US would work with Iran on issues related to its nuclear programme.

Trump added that uranium enrichment would not continue and that the US would assist in removing deeply buried nuclear materials, with sites being closely monitored by the United States Space Force.