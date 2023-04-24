Who was Tarek Fatah? Progressive Muslim commentator who passed away at 73 after battling cancer

The world of journalism and progressive commentary has lost a giant with the passing of Tarek Fatah. The Pakistan-born Canadian columnist, television personality, and left-wing student movement leader died on Monday, 24 April, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was 73 years old and had been battling cancer.

Who was Tarek Fatah?

Tarek Fatah was known for his strong opinions and unflinching criticism of Islamic fundamentalism. He was a proud Canadian but also identified as an Indian born in Pakistan, a Punjabi born in Islam, and an immigrant in Canada with a Muslim consciousness, grounded in a Marxist youth.

His life was shaped by his experiences as a student movement leader in the late 1960s and 1970s, during which he was imprisoned twice by Pakistan's successive military regimes.

Forced to leave Pakistan

Fatah was forced to leave Pakistan and settled in Canada in 1987, where he worked as a journalist and commentator. He was a prolific writer and wrote several books on the subject of Islamic fundamentalism and its impact on Muslim communities around the world. His books, including "Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State" and "The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism," were widely read and debated.

Staunch critic of Islamic fanaticism

Fatah was a staunch critic of Islamic fanaticism, and he fearlessly put his thoughts through his writing for various media, blogs, and books. His clear and bold comments on radical Islam often put him in the line of fire from Islamist Maulanas who targeted him for his views.

Fatah was also a television personality and hosted a show on Zee News titled "Fatah Ka Fatwa," in which he offered his opinion on various topics. He was proud of his Indian origins and often expressed his admiration for Hinduism and the Indian civilization.

Tarek Fatah's passing is a great loss to the world of journalism and progressive commentary. He will be remembered as a lion of Punjab, son of Hindustan, and lover of Canada who was a speaker of truth, fighter for justice, and voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. His revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.