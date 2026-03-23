Who Was OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies At 43 After Battling Cancer? Know His Net Worth

Leonid Radvinsky | X

Billionaire and owner of OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky, has died aged 43 after battling cancer, the company confirmed on Monday. The company also shared that the bereaved family has requested privacy during this difficult period.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," the London-based company said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Radvinsky is known for maintaining a low public profile. He played a key role in transforming OnlyFans into one of the most popular digital platforms of recent years.

He reportedly acquired a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018, years after its launch by British entrepreneurs Guy and Tim Stokely. Under his ownership, the platform evolved rapidly, offering creators a way to earn directly from subscribers.

Who Was Leonid Radvinsky?

Leonid Radvinsky was a United Kingdom-based Ukrainian-American billionaire businessman and computer programmer. He is the founder of the cam site MyFreeCams and the majority owner of content subscription service OnlyFans.

Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth

He had an estimated net worth of $7.8 billion, per Forbes' Real-Time Billionaire rankings.

Actress Jinnie Jaaz reacted to Leonid Radvinsky's death on X. "RIP Leonid Radvinsky. Sad to hear about the OnlyFans owner passing away from cancer at 43. My condolences to his family & friends. Hope his legacy lives on in positive memories," she wrote.

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About OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform headquartered in London, England. Launched in 2016, the platform allows content creators to monetise their work by offering exclusive content directly to their subscribers, or "fans", in exchange for a monthly fee. OnlyFans takes a 20% commission on all earnings, with the remaining 80% going to the creator.

Although it initially gained traction as a general content-sharing platform, OnlyFans became widely associated with adult content, particularly explicit material created and shared by sex workers, independent models, and porn stars.

OnlyFans also hosts a growing number of creators in non-explicit categories such as fitness coaching, cooking tutorials, music, comedy, art, and sports commentary, highlighting its versatility beyond adult entertainment.