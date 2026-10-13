Who Was Ann Mannix? Former San Francisco Police Deputy Chief & Daughter Shot Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide Involving Husband | X - henrykleeKTVU

Former San Francisco Police Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, who made history as the first woman to join and lead the department’s SWAT team, was found dead alongside her 24-year-old daughter at their California home. Her husband, a retired police sergeant, is suspected of killing both before taking his own life.

A suspected double murder-suicide in California has claimed the lives of former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and her daughter Katherine “Katie” Mannix, 24.

Investigators suspect that Ann’s husband, retired police Sergeant Kevin Mannix, 68, fatally shot his wife and daughter before killing himself on Sunday afternoon at the family’s home on Strawberry Circle in the Strawberry neighbourhood near Mill Valley.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the residence shortly after 5 pm. The caller managed to escape the house before officers arrived. Deputies subsequently discovered three people dead inside the property.

I’ve learned former @SFPD Sgt. Kevin Mannix, 68, shot and killed his wife, ret. SFPD Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, & their youngest daughter Katie, 24, at home on Strawberry Circle near Mill Valley before turning gun on himself. @MarinSheriff on case. @bett_yu @KTVU reports https://t.co/cdaqmXojh9 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 12, 2026

Who Was Ann Mannix?

Ann Mannix was a former Deputy Chief of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and a pioneering figure in the force.

According to ABC7, she became the first woman to join and later lead the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

She subsequently rose through the ranks, overseeing the department’s Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus before retiring in 2021.

Her career spanned decades of service to San Francisco, where she held several senior leadership positions.

Family Friend Reveals Ann Mannix Was Going Through Divorce

Family friend and former congressional candidate Marie Hurabiell expressed grief over the deaths of Mannix and her daughter.

Hurabiell revealed that Mannix had recently been going through a divorce but remained hopeful about her future.

“She acknowledged divorce was not fun or easy, but to have this happen right after she was so full of hope and joy and life," Hurabiel said.

Remembering Mannix, Hurabiell added, "I'll say one thing about Ann, she made you feel everything would be OK."

According to friends and family, Mannix is survived by two adult children.

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Police Association And San Francisco Mayor Pay Tribute

The San Francisco Police Officers Association expressed shock and sorrow over the deaths of the retired Deputy Chief, her daughter and her husband.

In a statement cited by the New York Post, the association said, “It is with profound sadness, shock, and heavy hearts that we address the devastating news that emerged out of Marin County on Sunday evening. The tragic loss of retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, her daughter Katie, and retired Sergeant Kevin Mannix in a suspected murder-suicide has left our entire SFPD family reeling.”

Highlighting her achievements in the police department, the association added, “Ann Mannix was a trailblazer in our department—becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team, and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also paid tribute to Mannix and her contribution to the city’s police force.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of retired SFPD Deputy Chief Ann Mannix and her daughter, Katie. Deputy Chief Mannix dedicated decades of her life to serving San Francisco. She was a trailblazer in the police department, becoming the first woman to join and lead the SWAT team and rising to lead both the Field Operations and Special Operations Bureaus.”

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Investigation Into Suspected Murder-Suicide Continues

Authorities have confirmed that there is no continuing threat to the public following the shooting. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but officials have not disclosed a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.