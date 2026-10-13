Indonesia Releases 20 Endangered Green Sea Turtles Into Ocean After Foiling Bali Smuggling Attempt | X - ExpressandStar

Indonesian authorities released 20 protected green sea turtles into the ocean on Tuesday after rescuing them from a suspected wildlife smuggling operation off Bali’s Serangan Island. The turtles were among 22 found alive on an abandoned boat following a police raid.

The suspected smugglers had fled before officers reached the vessel. Two turtles remain under medical care and will be released once they recover.

20 Green Sea Turtles Released Into Ocean

Before releasing the turtles, officers carried out final health checks at a conservation centre on Serangan Island, also known as Turtle Island, in southern Bali.

More than 20 endangered green sea turtles were seized from a poacher in Bali and are being looked after by a local conservation center, after which they will be returned to the wild https://t.co/HRIC45f8uU — Reuters (@Reuters) May 2, 2023

The turtles were carefully lifted using blue cloths and transported in a small truck to the shoreline, where they were returned to their natural habitat.

Police Foil Turtle Smuggling Attempt

Bali’s marine police intercepted the suspected smuggling operation on Saturday after receiving information from local residents about suspicious activity in the waters near Serangan Island.

Officers discovered 22 green sea turtles, scientifically known as Chelonia mydas, aboard a boat. Although all the animals were alive, the suspected smugglers had escaped.

Gusti Agung Purnama Wirahadi of the Bali Water and Air Police said on Tuesday that two turtles were still sick and required treatment before they could be released.

“We hope that no one will dare to capture, keep, or trade these protected species anymore,” Wirahadi said.

Green Sea Turtles Protected Under Indonesian Law

Indonesia has legally protected turtle species under conservation and fisheries laws since 1990.

In 2018, the Environment Ministry introduced regulations clarifying protections for all six sea turtle species found in Indonesian waters. Other government regulations also prohibit their trade.

A global study published in 2022 by researchers at Arizona State University found that green sea turtles accounted for 56% of sea turtle killings during the 30-year period ending in 2020.

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Bali’s History Of Turtle Trafficking

Bali was previously a major centre for illegal green sea turtle trafficking. The trade was partly linked to the traditional use of turtle meat in religious offerings in Balinese Hinduism, the predominant religion among the island’s approximately 4.5 million residents.

Authorities have continued efforts to stop the illegal trade.

In June, Bali police prevented the illegal sale of 21 protected green sea turtles during a raid along the island’s Pegametan coast.

Officers arrested a 67-year-old man suspected of storing the turtles before they were distributed for sale.