'How Can They Be So Dumb?': Ukrainian Couple Faces Backlash For Riding Sea Turtle In Oman, Handling Hatchlings

A Ukrainian fitness influencer and his fiancée have come under intense criticism after videos and photographs appeared to show them sitting on a nesting sea turtle and holding hatchlings at a protected conservation site in Oman.

Vadym Oleynik and his fiancée, Olena Kravchenko, were reportedly visiting the Ras Al Jinz/Ras Al Hadd area when the incident took place. Footage circulating online appears to show Oleynik sitting on a turtle as the animal attempts to move along the beach. He is also seen holding a tiny hatchling.

Kravchenko was reportedly photographed sitting on the turtle's shell and holding a hatchling as well.

The footage, which was shared on social media earlier this month, triggered widespread criticism after Italian conservation project Biologicamente highlighted the incident.

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Conservation group calls incident 'Unacceptable'

Biologicamente strongly condemned the couple's interaction with the turtles, arguing that wild animals should not be treated as props for photographs or social media content.

“This is exploitation, mistreatment and abuse, with nothing resembling volunteering,” the organisation said.

Reports said the couple were accompanied by volunteers from an environmental organisation involved in monitoring turtle nesting activity in the region. Their presence has also raised questions online about how such an interaction was allowed to take place at a protected nesting site.

Oman's Environment Authority subsequently confirmed that it was aware of the incident and had taken “necessary legal action” against the person involved.

The authority also reiterated that Oman “will not tolerate any practices that harm wildlife or threaten natural habitats.”

The authority urged visitors to turtle-nesting areas to follow conservation regulations and avoid touching, approaching or disturbing the animals.

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Influencer apologises after online backlash

The controversy intensified as the videos and photographs were widely reposted across social media. Oleynik later addressed the criticism in an apology shared on Instagram.

He described the incident as a “mistake” and said he had not intended to hurt the turtle.

Reports have also circulated claiming that the couple were detained following the incident. However, there has been no official confirmation of their detention.

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Why Ras Al Jinz is important for sea turtles

Ras Al Jinz is one of Oman's most significant turtle-nesting locations and is particularly known for green turtles. The reserve was established in 1996, while the Ras Al Jinz Turtle Centre was established in 2008 to support conservation, research and controlled wildlife tourism.

Green turtles return to the coastline to lay their eggs, making the area an important site for observing their nesting behaviour.

The reserve operates guided turtle-watching sessions, with visitors expected to follow strict rules designed to minimise human interference. Flash photography and artificial white light are restricted because they can disturb nesting turtles and disorient hatchlings attempting to find the sea.