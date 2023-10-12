Who Was Abdul Rahman? Senior Hamas Commander Killed In Israeli Bombing In Gaza's Jabaliya

Israel-Hamas war | Representational image

Continuing its air assault on Hamas in the wake of the multi-pronged terror attacks, senior Hamas Commander Abdul Rahman has reportedly been killed in the Jabaliya region of Gaza as a result of bombardment by Israeli warplanes.

Who was Abdul Rahman?

Abdul Rahman was the naval commander of Hamas and one of their top commanders.

He was an important resource person for Hamas and sources also claim that the group waited for his final approval before undertaking any terror activity.

His death is bound to land a heavy blow to Hamas as it is under intense attack by Israel following Hamas terrorists descending on Israel and killing over 1,000 civilians.

Hamas top brass under attack

On Wednesday, the security forces also bombed the house of the father of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing believed to be the key plotter of the terror attacks. Mohammed Deif's relatives and family members were also injured or killed in the attacks, said unconfirmed reports.

Death Toll

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,500, with more fatalities expected as the violence continued for a sixth day on Thursday.

In a report, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news said that at least 1,300 Israelis have died since the Hamas launched its brutal assault on October 7. The Health Ministry said 3,268 people were injured, of which 443 were still in hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel's retaliation

Attempts to find bodies in southern towns and villages continued on Thursday, Israeli authorities said. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed and 5,763 others injured since Israel's bombardment on the Hamas-controlled enclave began shortly after the attack.