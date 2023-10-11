Who Is Mohammed Deif? Hamas Elusive Commander Remains A Mystery Figure

Mohammed Deif |

Mohammed 'Abu Khaled' Deif, the commander of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, has been elusive for years and his whereabouts have been unknown. After the October 7 attacks in southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group, Deif made headlines for issuing an audiotape broadcast calling the attacks "Al Aqsa flood".

Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas in Israel subjected to heavy firing on both the sides. Under Deif's orders, Hamas members took over Israeli sites, resulting in casualties and hostages. This underscored Deif's pivotal role in starting or concluding a conflict.

"It was triggered by scenes and footage of Israel storming Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan, beating worshippers, attacking them, dragging elderly and young men out of the mosque," a source in Gaza told Reuters. "All this fuelled and ignited the anger."

Who is Mohammed Deif?

Little is known about Deif, who remains a shadowy figure. He is known only to his family and a select few within Hamas. His actual whereabouts have eluded Israel for years, despite authorities' relentless pursuit of him as their most wanted fugitive.

Deif can be seen only in three photos so far. These include one from years ago, another in which he has a mask on his face and third that only shows his shadowy silhouette. Even Israel, widely known for its intelligence capabilities, does not have a recent photograph of him.

Born in 1965 to a Palestinian refugee family from al-Qubeiba, Deif grew up in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. He was reportedly raised in a low-income family and he temporarily dropped out of school to support his family. He worked with his father in upholstery and later started a small poultry farm.

According to reports, Deif joined Hamas in 1987, when the group was founded. He resumed his education at the Islamic University of Gaza, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in science in 1988. At the time, he reportedly developed a liking for acting and founded the Islamic theatre group al-Ayedun. He became popular for his portrayal of various historical figures.

Arrested and rearrested

In 1989, Israel arrested him and was imprisoned for 16 months without trial on charges related to his involvement with Hamas. After he was released, Deif established the al-Qassam Brigades in the 1990s. He oversaw and participated in numerous operations against Israel during this period.

In 2000, the Palestinian Authority arrested him at Israel's request. Despite his close ties to the Palestinian Authority, his arrest was reportedly part of an agreement. Deif took command of Hamas in 2002 after the assassination of al-Qassam's commander-in-chief Salah Shehadeh.

Deif allegedly cannot walk

Israel has been reportedly trying to kill Deif since 2001. Israeli officials believe that he cannot walk and has lost an eye. However, Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

In recent years, Deif issued two recordings, using a concealed silhouette. However, in a recent appearance, he was seen wearing a mask, standing on his feet, reinforcing his mystique as a figure whose presence is as elusive as it is influential.

