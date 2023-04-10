Who leaked top-secret US documents having info on Ukraine war?

A massive leak of top-secret American documents detailing the ongoing war in Ukraine has been brought to light, marking the biggest release of confidential information on the conflict since Russia's invasion 14 months ago.

What does the documents contain?

The documents contain detailed accounts of the military situation, including the casualties suffered by both sides, as well as their respective vulnerabilities and strengths.

The leaked files also shed light on internal discussions among American allies, such as Israel and South Korea, about sensitive issues concerning Ukraine.

BBC, which claims to have seen more than 20 of the leaked documents, reported that the information they contain is mostly familiar, but the implications of the leak are enormous.

They include an analysis of Ukraine's air defence capabilities, which have been tested to the limit this winter. The documents also outline the training and equipment being provided to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a much-anticipated spring offensive, which could begin in the coming weeks.

Pentagon says leaked documents are real

The Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of the documents, which include some marked "top secret" and others intended only for sharing with the closest intelligence allies of the United States.

Although information in at least one of the documents appears to have been altered in a later version, this is a relatively minor detail out of a possible 100 documents leaked.

Source of the leaks and motive remain unclear

The source of the leaks and their motive remain unclear. Aric Toler, from an investigative open-source intelligence group, noted that the documents appear to have been dated to early March when they were first posted online on the gaming platform Discord. He believes that it has not been possible to identify the original source of the leaks yet.

Ukraine is believed to be concerned about the exposure of such sensitive material at such a critical moment when the country's operational security is of utmost importance.

Make-or-break moment for Ukraine

The spring offensive could be a make-or-break moment for the Zelensky government to shift the balance on the battlefield and set the conditions for peace talks later.

The leaked information has raised concerns about Ukraine's operational security, and the government must be careful to ensure that their enemy remains uncertain about their counter-offensive plans.