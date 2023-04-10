 WATCH: Ukraine's Dy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova arrives at Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi
WATCH: Ukraine's Dy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova arrives at Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi

Dzhaparova, is set to commence her 4-day India visit from today. She is the first Ukrainian official to visit India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
WATCH: Ukraine's Dy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova arrives at Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi on Monday. Dzhaparova, is set to commence her 4-day India visit from today. She is the first Ukrainian official to visit India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

During the visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said in an official press release.


The Ukrainian minister is on an official visit to India from April 9-12, the release said

Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri during the visit.

India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine, and over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence, the MEA release said.

The visit of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests between the two countries.

article-image

